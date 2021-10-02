2000 break NZ lockdown rules to protest covid restrictions

RNZ News

About 2000 people have turned up to a New Zealand anti-lockdown protest in Auckland’s domain arranged by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Those attending included gang members and one vehicle had a banner reading: “Let Freedom Reign”.

Police said they recognised people’s lawful right to protest, but under alert level 3 restrictions, the only gatherings allowed were weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

A statement was expected later this afternoon, once the event is over.

Protests were also scheduled to take place in Wellington and Christchurch.

27 new community cases

Meanwhile, 27 new community cases were reported in New Zealand today, with five not yet linked to earlier cases.