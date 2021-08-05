‘No need to agitate’, warns Rabuka against instability over Fiji lands bill

By Arieta Vakasukawaqa in Suva

Violence can only hinder Fiji’s safe passage leading up to next year’s next general election, says former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

After the enactment of Bill 17 to amend the iTaukei Lands Trust Act 1940, he said no disturbance could change what had been done in Parliament but it could hinder the election.

“There is no need to agitate because the Bill has now been enacted, it’s now part of the iTaukei Lands Trust Act of 1940,” Rabuka said.

“I don’t have a political standing. My comment as the former prime minister is that there is no amount of disturbance that will change what already has been enacted, there is no need for violence.”

In his position as a proposer of a new political party, he said he hoped to participate in the next election.

“It is very dangerous for Fiji to be going through a period of instability because this could delay elections,” he said.

“What has now happened has happened according to law through parliamentary process and can only be undone through parliamentary processes.

“Nothing else, it is in my interest to have a stable passage between now and to the next general elections.”

Article republished with permission.