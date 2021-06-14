105 more covid cases in Fiji – 98 linked to existing clusters

By Arieta Vakasukawaqa in Suva

Fiji’s Health Ministry has announced 105 new covid-19 cases as the pandemic crisis worsens.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said 98 of the cases recorded yesterday were linked to existing clusters, while links to seven more cases were still under investigation.

He said new cases recorded at Grantham Rd and Tacirua were under investigation to determine whether they had links to other cases.

He confirmed two patients admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) for pre-existing severe illnesses had died.

“With the ongoing outbreak at the hospital, both patients tested positive for covid-19 during their admission,” he said.

“However, their doctors have determined that their causes of death are related to the pre-existing illnesses for which they were admitted and receiving treatment for at the hospital.

“These are not covid-19 caused deaths.”

Review of cases

Meanwhile, a review of cases from Nadi found that one case tested positive twice.

Fiji has recorded 1048 cases since the outbreak in April this year, with eight recoveries.

There are now 796 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has recorded a total of 1118 cases since the first case was reported in March, 2020.

There have been 312 recoveries and 4 deaths because of covid-19 and a total of 6 COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-covid-19 related illnesses.

New cases — CWMH-21; Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi-16; Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi- 6; Kinoya- 1; Navosai- 2; Tacirua- 2; Waila- 11; Navy- 11; IMT- 8; Grantham Rd- 5; Muanikoso- 15; and Nasinu Police Barracks- 7.

Arieta Vakasukawaqa is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.