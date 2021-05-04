‘Stop fighting or be tossed out of Moresby,’ warns Parkop

By Marjorie Finkeo in Port Moresby

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has warned Papua New Guinean ethnic groups to stop fighting and killing each other or they will be evicted from the city.

Parkop told the media and settlers living around Moresby South settlements who turned up at Badili police station on Friday that they must stop the fighting and senseless killings.

“I am not bothered where you are from, but if you continue to cause problem attacking each other, I will come and remove you all – simple as that,” he said.

“And if you can’t learn to live with each other then you don’t deserve to live among everybody else.”

A negotiation with landowners at Vadavada along Taurama road was also going on and settlers there who planned to start any fight or killing in the future would be removed, Parkop warned.

“I have the responsibility in terms of development of the city. NCD is planned for development and most of these houses in the settlements are unplanned and have no approval. I have the power to remove them,” he said.

Powers would be used

Parkop said if another fight or killing erupts in Moresby South, his powers would be used and he would not hesitate to remove everyone in the settlements.

He said police were doing their best to fight law and order in the city and he would also play his part to make the city safe for developments.

“I have given an ultimatum to Vadavada settlers and I hope they don’t start any fighting again and the same applies to settlers of Moresby South,” he said.

Parkop added that the authorities had had enough of “this nonsense” in the city with law and order and serious action would be taken.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.