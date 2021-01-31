WorkSafe takes action against four NZ covid managed isolation hotels

By RNZ News

WorkSafe took enforcement action against four New Zealand managed isolation facilities last year after reviewing their health and safety measures, it has been revealed.

The agency said the assessments focused on the effectiveness of risk management and controls, the use of protective equipment, worker engagement, participation and representation.

Letters were issued to the four hotels in relation to the breaches.

WorkSafe said it was satisfied the matters were attended to promptly and remedied by the hotel management.

In last year’s nationwide lockdown, WorkSafe said its staff carried out close to 2500 on site assessments related to covid-19.

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins last week denied standards were slipping at the facilities after a managed isolation staffer lost their job due to an illicit rendezvous.

Hipkins described the incident at the Grand Millennium in central Auckland as a “one-off” event and said the staffer had been sanctioned.

However, at the same briefing Hipkins admitted that there was “something going on at the Pullman”.

There have been three covid-19 cases where guests caught the virus while staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

No community cases for fourth day

There have been no new community cases of covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, with just one case in managed isolation.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the number of active cases remains at 71, with one previously reported case now recovered. The total number of confirmed cases is 1948.

Today’s new case arrived in New Zealand on January 26 from the United Kingdom via Qatar.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.