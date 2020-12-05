Pacific Media Centre newsdesk

Pacific Media Centre students, staff and journalists gathered at Auckland University of Technology this week and debated reset strategies for the future in a “rollercoaster” symposium.

They also farewelled founding centre director Professor David Robie, who is departing after 18 years at AUT after a surprise announcement. He wishes to concentrate on his journalism, book, research and innovative projects.

Centre volunteer photographer and publications designer Del Abcede, who is also leaving, captured these images on the day. The programme featured a group of West Papuan postgraduate students from Auckland and Waikato who gave a cultural performance.

Master of ceremonies was Tagata Pasifika reporter and presenter John Pulu.