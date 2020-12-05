Pacific Media Centre newsdesk

Pacific Media Centre students, staff and journalists gathered at Auckland University of Technology this week and debated reset strategies for the future in a “rollercoaster” symposium.

They also farewelled founding centre director Professor David Robie, who is departing after 18 years at AUT after a surprise announcement. He wishes to concentrate on his journalism, book, research and innovative projects.

Centre volunteer photographer and publications designer Del Abcede, who is also leaving, captured these images on the day. The programme featured a group of West Papuan postgraduate students from Auckland and Waikato who gave a cultural performance.

Master of ceremonies was Tagata Pasifika reporter and presenter John Pulu.

PMC highlights and new horizons
PMC1: Pacific Media Centre director Professor David Robie introduces the waka travellers on a 20th birthday Malcolm Evans cartoon. Image: Del Abcede
PMC2: Del Abcede, Professor David Robie and Tagata Pasifika's John Pulu, the MC. Image: PMC
PMC3: The PMC Advisory Board chair ... Associate Professor Camille Nakhid. Image: Del Abcede
PMC4: PMC Advisory Board member and Pacific Journalism Review assistant editor Khairiah Rahman.
PMC5: Some of the participants at the symposium. Image: Del Abcede
PMC6: PMC Advisory Board member and Loimata documentary maker Jim Marbrook and Fetaui Iosefo. Image: Del Abcede
PMC7: Former PMC Advisory Board chair Isabella Rasch. Image: Del Abcede
PMC8: PMC Advisory Board member Dr Janet Tupou
PMC9: Incoming Pacific Journalism Review editor Dr Philip Cass. Image: Del Abcede
PMC10: The "PMC Voices' panel ... Newshub Nation political reporter Corazon Miller, TVNZ Fair Go producer Blessen Tom, and West Papua postgraduate communications student Laurens Ikinia. Image: Del Abcede
PMC11: Sri Krishnamurthi, John Pulu and Blessen Tom. Image: Del Abcede
PMC12: Postgraduate students and graduates Karen, Jonah Lim and Laurens Ikinia. Image: Del Abcede
PMC13: Retired PMC Advisory Board member Tui O'Sullivan. Image: Del Abcede
PMC14: School of Communication Studies manager Edelita Clark and PJR contributor and researcher Norman Zafra. Image: Del Abcede
PMC15: PJR designer and PMC TOKTOK editor Del Abcede introducing a political presentation. Image: PMC
PMC16: Norman Zafra, Donna Coventry, and Dr Janet Tupou. Image: Del Abcede
PMC17: Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies deputy dean Professor Fiona Peterson welcoming participants. Image: Del Abcede
PMC8: West Papuan students singing a traditional song dedicated to PMC director Professor David Robie. Image: Del Abcede
