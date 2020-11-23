PM defends temporary suspension of Facebook until new law in place

By Robert Iroga in Honiara

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare insists his government will push on with the temporary suspension of Facebook while lawmakers explore ways to regulate social media.

In a statement in Parliament today, a fired-up Sogavare did not hide his government’s desire to suspend Facebook.

He said since that the announcement on social media of the suspension of Facebook, users had continue to use the social media platform “irresponsibly”.

Sogarave said he wanted laws in place to hold those responsible for violations to be held accountable.

“This goes to show that Facebook needs to be suspended so that relevant regulations can be brought to Parliament to regulate the use,” he said.

Sogavare told Parliament that his cabinet had agreed to suspend Facebook on November 12.

On the timing of the suspension, Sogavare said it would depend on the work.

Once “all arrangements are done before we move in to temporarily suspend it.” he said.

“Once we have regulations in place we will open it back.”

Robert Iroga is editor and publisher of Solomon Business Magazine. Articles are republished with permission.