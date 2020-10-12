Dash cameras to brush up PNG police ‘transparency’, says minister Kramer

By Miriam Zarriga in Port Moresby

Dash cameras have been installed in Papua New Guinea police vehicles to monitor the activities of drivers and officers using them.

Police Minister Bryan Kramer has stressed the importance of using vehicles for work purposes only and not to transport family members or for drinking sprees.

“The days of misusing [police] vehicles are gone,” he said.

“You will be monitored through the dash cams on each of the vehicles and the GPS tracker installed in each of the vehicles.

“Gone are the days of hiding from every complaint laid against you.

“You cannot hide what you are doing.

“It [will be] recorded and accessed by the CCTV operators and the police station commander.”

Waigani police station opening

Kramer attended the opening of the renovated K4.6 million (NZ$2 million) Waigani police station by Prime Minister James Marape last week.

He said there had been reports of some officers using police vehicles for sex, drinking, and transporting women or family members which were an abuse.

The station was also declared a “station of excellence”.

Kramer said all officers at the station would be wearing the same colour uniforms and have their name tags displayed all the time.

“This is what we want for accountability and transparency,” he said.

