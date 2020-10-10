Pasifika taking up almost $3m NZ state help for covid-19 recovery efforts

By RNZ Pacific

New Zealand’s Minister for Pacific Peoples, ‘Aupito William Sio, says a total of 264 groups and individuals have successfully applied for the Pacific Aotearoa Community Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

The money, NZ$2.95 million, is to support Pacific communities in their recovery efforts.

The minister said he is keen for Pacific communities to become “the authors of their own solutions in response to covid-19.”

The fund provides grassroots initiatives which will give up to NZ$5000 to groups who have a new idea.

Acceleration initiatives of up to NZ$10,000 for groups who have already tested ideas and have shown good results.

And then there are “lift-off” initiatives – funding of up to $50,000 for groups with tested ideas and which are looking to collaborate with other community groups.

