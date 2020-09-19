One new community covid case in NZ, one imported case

By RNZ News

New Zealand today reported one new community case of covid-19 – the first in five days.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Health Ministry said the source of the community case was still being investigated.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has identified all close contacts, who have been isolated and tested.

The other case has been detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility.

The number of active cases continues to fall with five recovered cases today, leaving a total of 67.

Four people are in hospital with covid-19 – one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. None of them are in ICU.

The ministry said 34 are imported cases in isolation and quarantine facilities, and 33 are community cases.

Total confirmed cases 1460

More than 900,000 tests have now been carried out in New Zealand, with another 8359 processed yesterday.

There were no new cases of covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday – the first day with zero cases since early August, when the Auckland cluster was revealed.

The last community case before today was reported on Monday.

This article is republished by the Pacific Media Centre under a partnership agreement with RNZ.