NZ traveller who arrives in Japan with covid-19 visited Rotorua and Taupō

By RNZ News

A person who arrived in Japan from New Zealand with covid-19 visited Wairakei Terraces and Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland in Rotorua and Taupō shortly before their departure, health authorities have revealed.

As a precaution, Toi Te Ora Public Health have alerted the public there was a “small possibility” they may have been exposed to this person at two places on the following dates and times:

* Wairakei Terraces – Thursday, August 6, 6pm – 7pm

* Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland – Friday, August 7, 9am – 10.15am

“If you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed. You should monitor yourself for symptoms of covid-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested,” said Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health.

Meanwhile, the Cook Islands has temporarily shut its air border for any incoming travellers. The order came into effect on August 13 at midnight.

The office of the prime minister said this came after concern over the re-emergence of covid-19 in the Auckland community with a South Auckland based cluster.

A review of the order is expected on August 17, ahead of the next flight from Auckland to Rarotonga, scheduled to arrive in Rarotonga on August 21.

