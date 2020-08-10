Second PNG mine confirms covid case as national infections top 200

Lihir is the second mine in Papua New Guinea to report a confirmed covid-19 case as the national total of infections reached 214 at the weekend.

Newcrest Mining Limited confirmed that a 30-year-old male, a mine employee who had flown in from the capital Port Moresby on July 30, had tested positive.

He was detected during the routine screening process for all incoming workers where a mandatory screening and 14-day quarantine process is carried out upon arrival on the mine site.

This is also the first case for New Ireland province.

Deputy Pandemic Controller Dr Paison Dakulala said in a statement that the patient was part of 26 confirmed cases reported by the National Pandemic Control Centre in Port Moresby.

Included in the 26 reported cases is a second confirmed case from Lae. The patient is a 53-year-old female employee of a government institution who had recently spent time in China.

The other 24 cases, according to the statement, are from the National Capital District, 11 of whom have been identified through increased testing in the Wanigela settlement in Koki.

Thanks to community

The 26 reported cases brought the total to 214 confirmed covid-19 cases in PNG.

“Thank you to all community members and leaders for a combined effort to contain this outbreak,” said Dr Dakulala.

“We are encouraging residents from other suburbs in Port Moresby to report to the nearest clinic in your area if you have a cough, sore throat or flu like illness.

“Please protect your family, community and country by getting tested.

“To date, we have 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3 deaths, 63 discharges and 140 active cases,” said Dr Dakulala.

The total number of tests completed in PNG is 11,439 tests.

“As PNG hits the 200 mark today, globally we are just under 20 million confirmed cases.

“This is a critical time for all of us, we need you all to work with us to fight this virus,” Dr Dakulala said.

Meanwhile, contact tracing for patients in the provinces of Morobe, West Sepik, Southern Highlands, Western and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville are continuing.

All cases are currently monitored by their respective Provincial Health Authorities.

The Pacific Media Centre republishes stories from EMTV News with permission.