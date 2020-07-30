Outreach patrol brings covid info boost to remote Gulf villages in PNG

Pacific Media Centre Newsdesk

Remote communities in Papua New Guinea’s south-western Gulf Province have welcomed an outreach patrol to several villages that has brought treatment for illnesses and covid-19 pandemic awareness.

Lillian Keneqa of EMTV News reports the patrol, delivered by Kikori Health Services, has brought vital health services, including immunisation, family planning, tuberculosis treatment follow-up, outpatient screening and covid information.

More than 130 children under the age of five were vaccinated, and more than 300 outpatients were checked for a range of illnesses and eight TB patients had their treatment reviewed.

The recently integrated outreach patrol took place in Baina village, located about 230km from Kikori Station

Sixty three cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in Papua New Guinea with two deaths so far – with a spike in the national capital Port Moresby – while testing has been extended to more parts of the country.

People in Port Moresby are slowly adjusting to the urban lockdown measures imposed by the pandemic controller since last Friday, reports EMTV’s Annette Kora.

The major markets and public areas of the city were checked to see if the covid-19 measures were mitigating the spread of the virus.

Following the confirmation of four new cases in the last 24 hours, the controller reinforced another stern warning to strictly observe the covid-19 control measures, especially in Port Moresby.

General lockdown compliance

While it is important that all residents assist by adhering to measures in place, observations on day two have seen general compliance to the lockdown measures, said Pandemic Controller David Manning.

PMVs ceased operations completely and social distancing practices, as well as directions for masking and quarantine and isolation protocols,are being followed slowly.

Accessings masks by the citizens is a challenge. The National Command Centre is working with partners to make sure masks are available at a minimum cost to the public.

Controller Manning said it was an “investment in survival” and must not be compromised.

Manning added that health teams could not indicate the hot spot areas so the public needed to remain vigilant to protect themselves against the virus.

