Fiji police arrest 18 people for breach of covid curfew

By Talebula Kate in Suva

Eighteen people were arrested in Fiji last night for breach of the covid pandemic curfew restrictions from 11pm yesterday to 4am.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said the Eastern division recorded seven reports, West recording six cases, South – four cases and one case in the Northern division.

“Of the seven reports recorded in the Eastern division – six arrests were made in the Nausori area while the seventh arrest was made in Nakasi,” Tudravu said.

“The Northern division’s lone case was made in Labasa involving a military officer who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest,” he said.

“The arrests made in the Southern division were reported in Nasinu and Valelevu, whereas the arrests made in the Western division were made in Lautoka, Rakiraki, Nadi and Sigatoka.”

The curfew was imposed in Fiji in response to the global pandemic but hours were relaxed a little from last month. Fiji has suffered only 27 cases with nine active and 18 people having recovered with no deaths.

Talebula Kate is a Fiji Times reporter.