Fiji police raid opposition party headquarters in social media blitz

By RNZ Pacific

Fiji police have raided the headquarters of Fiji’s National Federation Party, apparently in search of information related to social media posts.

In a video shared to the party’s social media, it showed several plain clothes officers rifling through files, papers and storage last night.

Speaking to RNZ Pacific shortly after the raid, leader Professor Biman Prasad said the officers from the Suva CID spent about an hour searching.

Professor Prasad said a warrant was provided, but he was not sure what exactly the raid was in relation to.

Professor Prasad said the officers said they were looking for documents relating to the party’s social media posts, and possible payments regarding them.

“We don’t pay people to do our media,” he said, adding the party was weighing its next options.

With the Sodelpa party suspended, the NFP and its three MPs are the only opposition still in the Fiji Parliament.

