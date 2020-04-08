Merauke in Papua reports spike in suspected cases, 2 deaths reported

Pacific Media Centre

Health authorities in Papua have reported a spike in the number of people under surveillance (ODP) in the southern Merauke district, with an increase to 117 from 86 on Monday, reports Antara news agency.

And RNZ Pacific reports two deaths in the Indonesian-ruled provincial capital of Jayapura.

“The spike in the number of ODP came to light after the team traced people, who had come in close contact with COVID-19 positive patients,” acting Chief of the Merauke District Health Office Dr Nevile Maskita told Antara.

READ MORE: RNZ Pacific reports on coronavirus

Dr Maskita said the number of patients under surveillance and Covid-19 positive patients remained unchanged at four and two respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of asymptomatic people had reached 388.



- Partner -



The PDP are believed to be exposed to the virus after having come in close contact with other family members and travelled aboard the same flight as those having tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Two have people tested positive for Covid-19 in Merauke. However, they have been discharged from a local hospital after they twice tested negative for the virus.

Two deaths

Media are reporting that two people who were confirmed cases of Covid-19 have died in Jayapura in recent days, reports RNZ Pacific.

The Antara news agency reported that a man in his mid-40s died on Tuesday in Marthen Indey hospital, having receiving treatment for several days after he earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesman for this hospital said the patient may have been exposed to Covid-19 while participating in religious activities.

Meanwhile, at the weekend in a hospital in Waena in Jayapura, Tabloid Jubi reports that a man aged 70 died after being treated for Covid-19.

Papua province’s Covid-19 taskforce says there are currently 12 confirmed cases in Jayapura, while over a thousand people are being monitored.