NZ lockdown – Day 3: PM Ardern chats with followers on Facebook

By RNZ News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to her followers on Facebook today from her office in Premier House.

Her chat lasted about 15 minutes and garnered more than 310,000 views.

She discussed wage subsidies for full-time and part-time workers, personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies for frontline workers among a host of other Covid-19 concerns put forth by those watching the livestream.

READ MORE: Al Jazeera live updates – US confirmed coronavirus cases top 100,000

Earlier today, Air New Zealand said eight employees – who work on the airline’s long haul fleet and operated sectors to Los Angeles or London – had tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the staff had now recovered.



- Partner -



Air New Zealand said it was unable to reveal when or where in the world the eight employees were tested for Covid-19, or if the infected staff came into contact with passengers.

But it said from a health perspective, all procedures were followed in each case including appropriate contact tracing by the Ministry of Health.

There are now 83 new cases of Covid-19 – made up of 78 new confirmed cases and five probable cases. Two people are in intensive care in a critical condition.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 451, with overseas travel and links to confirmed cases still being the most significant infection path.

Volunteers are using 3D printers to make tens of thousands of face shields for health workers helping in the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis across the country.

South Island communities have been rallying to help those in need during the lockdown.

The South Pacific reports at least 96 infection cases – excluding the high number in the US Pacific state of Hawai’i – in five countries or territories, with one death – in Guam.

Numbers were growing in New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Guam.

New Zealand volunteers are using 3D printers to make tens of thousands of face shields for health workers helping in the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis across the country.

South Island communities have been rallying to help those in need during the lockdown.

This article is republished by the Pacific Media Centre under a partnership agreement with RNZ.