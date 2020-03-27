Philippines military chief General Santos tests positive for coronavirus

By JC Gotinga in Manila

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff General Felimon Santos Jr has tested positive for the Covid-19 novel coronavirus.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana shared the information today with reporters covering defence issues.

General Santos said yesterday that he was on home quarantine after coming into contact with another senior AFP officer who later tested positive for the new virus.

Secretary Lorenzana said he had been in close proximity twice with Santos – on March 21 and 22 – so he was putting himself on self-quarantine.

The Philippines has 707 infected people with 48 deaths while 25 have recovered.

JC Gotinga is a Rappler journalist.