Barbara Dreaver’s Pacific Update: Big increase in coronavirus cases

By Barbara Dreaver

As of today, there are more than 70 coronavirus cases around the the Pacific Islands as Covid-19 sweeps the globe.

Fiji has announced its fifth case, a 31-year-old Lautoka woman who had been in a zumba class with a flight attendant who tested positive last week.

Lautoka is under strict lockdown and Nadi International Airport is closed as of today.

As of last night, the Samoan government has completely shut its borders and is under a state of emergency.

The kingdom of Tonga is also under a state of emergency.

Overnight, the Cook Islands put strict travel restrictions into place. From today, no one can enter the country unless they do 14 days quarantine in New Zealand.



Guam has 32 cases of coronavirus, French Polynesia 25 and New Caledonia 14.