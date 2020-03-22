New Caledonia Covid-19 cases double to four

By RNZ Pacific
New Caledonia has recorded another two cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing its total to four.
The authorities say the two have been transferred to the isolation ward at the hospital.
More than 1000 people are in self-isolation in hotels while a further 800 are in self-isolation at home.
The international carrier Aircalin has released a schedule of flights to repatriate non-residents to France and Australia.
Today there will be a flight to Sydney and one to Tokyo with a connection to Paris.
The planes will return to Noumea without passengers.
The airline plans two more flights to Tokyo, one on Tuesday and one on Thursday.
This article is republished by the Pacific Media Centre under a partnership agreement with RNZ.
