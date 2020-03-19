Pacific coronavirus: First cases in New Caledonia – Guam now has 8

By RNZ Pacific

New Caledonia’s government has confirmed the territory’s first two cases of Covid-19.

The government said last night two people who arrived from Australia on their honeymoon have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They arrived at Tontouta Airport on board an Aircalin flight from Sydney on Tuesday.

The government statement said the pair started displaying symptoms on Tuesday night and were immediately taken to a Noumea hospital.

He said other people who were on the plane have been taken to a suburban sports centre that has been converted into a quarantine centre.



New Caledonia has closed all schools from today, and international flights will be suspended from next week, with all non-residents urged to leave.

France’s other main Pacific territory, French Polynesia, last week confirmed three cases of the coronavirus.

Cases continue to increase on Guam

The number of cases of coronavirus on Guam has grown to eight, with three people testing positive on Wednesday.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said all three confirmed cases remain in isolation.

The US territory now has the Pacific’s highest number of Covid-19 cases, with the region-wide total standing at 13 (eight in Guam, two in New Caledonia, and three in French Polynesia – a reported “probable case” in Papua New Guinea tested negative).

The government yesterday imposed mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving on the island.

