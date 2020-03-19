More Pacific countries bracing for coronavirus cases as Fiji on alert

Pacific Media Watch

With the Covid-19 coronavirus confirmed cases in French Polynesia, Guam, now New Caledonia other Pacific Island nations are bracing for it.

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to make an announcement shortly on a development.

FBC News reports that “it is believed that Fiji has recorded its first suspected case of Covid-19”.

READ MORE: NZ coronavirus cases watchlist

No official confirmation had been made.

“However, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to make a major announcement in relation to Covid-19 later this morning,” reports FBC News.



- Partner -



New Caledonia has announced that its first two cases are from arrivals from Sydney while Guam has eight cases with a region-wide total standing at 13.

An Aucklander has been placed in isolation in Samoa while waiting for between 10 and to 20 days for a test confirmation as the government urges people to stay away.

Sports facilities closed

All national sporting facilities have been closed for four weeks in Papua New Guinea because of coronavirus.

The Manu Samoa rugby team has gone into self-isolation after returning home from their Rapid rugby season opener in Perth.

The 44th running of the Marist 7s rugby competition with 68 teams has been called off in Fiji just hours from the start.

Fijians from Australia and New Zealand are being allowed to return home as Spain joins the list of banned countries.