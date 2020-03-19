Bainimarama announces tougher bans in Fiji after first Covid-19 case

Pacific Media Watch

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today confirmed that Fiji is putting into place a number of tighter measures following the first case of Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

Bainimarama said the patient from the western city of Lautoka was in stable condition and was being monitored by health officials, FBC News manager Indra Singh reports.

The prime minister said the person contracted the disease overseas and the health teams were working on being in contact with people who could have been potentially exposed to the virus.

From midnight tonight, the Pacific country’s border restrictions on mainland China, Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea will be extended to cover foreign nationals who have been present in the United States and all of Europe, including the United Kingdom, within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji, FBC News reports.

Also from midnight, anyone entering Fiji from any overseas destination will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, meaning they must stay in one place and avoid contact with others or going out in public as much as possible.



Starting tonight at midnight, all schools and non-essential businesses within the greater Lautoka area will be closed until further notice.

The greater Lautoka area is that spanning from Kings Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, to the feeder road at Vakabuli Junction, to the Queen’s Road at Natalau Junction.

Banks, supermarkets and pharmacies – and other essential businesses – in the Greater Lautoka Area will remain open.