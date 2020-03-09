The push to end violence against women in Asia-Pacific

Pacific Media Watch

Violence against women is at epidemic proportions in the Asia Pacific.

The region’s governments, if they are to find ways of preventing domestic violence and support its victims, need reliable data, but getting the numbers is a difficult undertaking.

Public health researchers Dr Henriette Jensen and Dr Kristin Diemer join The Jakarta Post’s “Ear to Asia” host Ali Moore to discuss the quest to understand the dimensions of violence against women, and programmes aimed at bringing about lasting change.

Yesterday was International Women’s Day.

A podcast from the Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne.

Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.