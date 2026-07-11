Pro-France Virginie Ruffenach elected New Caledonia Congress president

Pro-France Virginie Ruffenach has been elected as the new New Caledonia Congress President (Speaker) under a “governance” coalition struck on Thursday between the pro-France bloc and “kingmakers” Eveil Océanien party.

During a vote that followed New Caledonia’s provincial elections held on June 28, Ruffenach secured 28 of the 54 votes in the French Pacific territory’s territorial assembly.

Her opponent, Dominique Fochi, supported by the pro-independence bloc “Kanaky for All”, received 26 votes.

The pro-France bloc, consisting of Rassemblement, Les Loyalistes and Génération NC, for a total of 24 seats in the House, announced a governance deal had been struck with Eveil Océanien — which has four seats — to form a majority.

Ruffenach takes over from Veylma Falaeo (from Eveil Océanien), who had held the presidency since 2024 and had become the first woman to hold this position after being elected in August 2024.

In her first speech following her election, Ruffenach stressed she intended to make New Caledonia’s Congress a place for “exchange” and “dignified debates”.

“[New Caledonians] are expecting something else than struggles … They expect mutual respect and efficiency,” she said.

“They expect us to be worthy of the history we are writing together. We have inherited an exceptional land as well as a complex history. We cannot change the past, but we have the responsibility to build the future”.

“I wish we can find the courage to overcome what is opposing us to preserve what brings us together. And this is our attachment to New Caledonia, our will to serve its inhabitants and our duty to serve future generations”.

Pro-independence camp reassured

In a special address to the pro-independence camp, she said they can be assured of “all my consideration”.

“I have the utmost respect for those who hold different beliefs than mine and I am mindful that everyone should express themselves freely.

“Our beliefs differ deeply on New Caledonia’s political future, this is a reality. But this reality doesn’t prevent us from respecting each other, listen to each other and work together when the general interest demands it.”

She said some of her main priorities would be to “rebuild our economic tools, mend the social fabric, work to reduce inequalities and restore confidence”.

New Caledonia’s Congress, following the French territory’s provincial elections, is now made up of 5 groups. They include the Kanaky NC (19 seats, pro-independence), Les Loyalistes (18, pro-France), Rassemblement (6 seats, pro-France), Union Nationale pour l’Indépendance (UNI, 7 seats, pro-independence) and Eveil Océanien (4 seats).

Votes were continuing on Friday in New Caledonia’s Congress inaugural session to elect the institution’s bureau, including vice-presidents.

Selecting Congress committees

Debates are expected to continue on Saturday for the same administrative reasons and to elect the Congress’s various committees.

Under the “governance” agreement struck this week between the pro-France camp and Eveil Océanien, it is planned that Eveil Océanien leader Milakulo Tukumuli will be appointed as New Caledonia’s next “collegial” government President.

The coalition agreement, however, does not include long-term political projects such as New Caledonia’s institutional future, which is to be addressed during talks between New Caledonia’s political parties and the French government, at a date yet to be determined.