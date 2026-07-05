‘Pasifika’ All Blacks claim bloody and physical Nations rugby test against France 34-32

It was physical, a bloody battle befitting the start of the new Nations Championship competition.

In the end the All Blacks hung on to win 34-32 at the new One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch in front of almost 30,000 fans.

That marked the start of the Dave Rennie coaching era, one that has a lot of Pasifika connections.

Of Cook Islands heritage through his mother, Rennie had assistant Fa’alogo Tana Umaga, the first All Blacks captain of Pasifika heritage in his corner.

And the duo had Ardie Savea leading the team on the field.

Savea, who ended the game with a boot mark cut on his right eyebrow, is the second Pasifika heritage player to be leading the former world champs after Umaga.

Together with the coaches and seven other players of Pasifika heritage, Savea marked his captaincy with a win.

Three debutants

Three debutants got their first taste of Test rugby, prop Xavier Numia, winger Fehi Fineanganofo and lock Jamie Hannah.

Fineanganofo told the media post-match it was an emotional and nervous moment for him, before he got on to the show.

He vomited at halftime, just thinking about what the next half would bring.

The 23-year-old said hearing his family cheering him on and getting his first touch of the ball were surreal moments he will remember.

“At halftime, I was in the toilet spewing. I felt better after,” he said.

“I was sitting on the bench and nearly vomiting. I was like, I’m not even on the field yet, I can’t imagine what it’ll be like when I am on the field.

“I was still in shock, and then once I had my first touch of the ball, all the nerves just went, and I just realised I was in it.

“Happy to represent my family.”

Tongan heritage

The Tongan heritage winger said France was a tough opponent and thanked the players for helping him through his first Test.

“They couldn’t stop crying, and I was just trying to keep strong and not cry outside. I’ll cry back in the changing room,” he laughed.

While the ball came his way for just two carries, the winger made 13 metres with the ball and beat a tackle with those few touches, while making all three of his tackles.

He described the French team as “strong” and “physical”, attributes the All Blacks were expecting from the visitors.

“It was a huge step-up [from Super Rugby]. The boys helped me out, and I found my footing,” he reflected.

“It was really physical. I was stuck in the middle, so I just had to put my head down and get to work. We did a great job to seal the deal.”

He was garlanded with lolly necklaces, gifted by his family, who he said were emotional and crying when they met up after the game.

Battle ready

The All Blacks scored five tries, two each to Cam Roigard and Will Jordan. Pete Lakai added the other.

The lights went dim and the focus was on the two teams as they faced each other up in the middle, between the two 10 metre lines.

Warriors decked in their battle outfits, ready for the 80 minutes of battle ahead.

Savea’s men wore All Black, topped off with orange boots with yellow heels.

The visitors had white jerseys and white shorts, and their red socks.

France kicked off.

And they went into attack straight away.

They went right, came back to the middle and then ran right.

Misread numbers

Damian McKenzie misread the French numbers and winger Damian Penaud went over for the first points in the game.

Captain and halfback Maxime Lucu converted and the visitors led 7-0 after one minute and 23 seconds.

All Blacks flyhalf Reuben Love was shown the yellow card after he hit France’s Max Spring in the jaw with his shoulder tackle.

Luckily he was only given 10 minutes off the field.

But in that space the All Blacks did score, winger Will Jordan diving over in the corner, after a quick tap by captain Savea set up attack close to the French line.

France came back and Lucu added three points through a penalty in front after the All Blacks were penalised inside the 22.

Then it was flanker Peter Lakai who got on the scoreboard after another good Savea drive, which saw the ball travel right with quick hands.

Lakai went through the gap, exchanged passes with Caleb Clarke before taking the final pass and ran in. Love converted and the All Blacks were back in front 12-10 in the 20th minute.

Lucu claimed another penalty to give his team a 13-12 lead but the All Blacks had the final say in the first half, halfback Cam Roigard dummying his way from the base of a ruck, running in to touch down in the 39th minute.

Love’s conversion gave the home side a 19-13 lead at halftime.

Second half

The All Blacks were penalised early for a tackle without the ball from the restart and after some good entertaining French flair rugby, the visitors were over the line, via Wallis and Futuna native Yoram Moefana, in the 46th minute. Lucu converted and France were back in the lead at 20-19.

The lead changed hands again when Roigard finished off an All Blacks move that saw the ball go from Quinn Tupaea to Jordie Barrett, who slipped the inside pass to Roogard to finish off.

Xavier Numia entered for his debut game and France were over again through Théo Attissogbé.

Then it was Fehi Fineanganofo’s turn to make his debut and Jordan finished off with his second try, getting the ball from Luke Jacobsen out wide.

France did come back with another try of their own through flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert but the All Blacks played the time down and ended with their first win.

Rennie says it could be better

Coach Rennie told the media after the game it was a relief to have won his first test as coach but added it could have been better.

He praised the team’s attitude and attack, but knows they will need to be more clinical.

“I love the mindset, just got to be a lot more accurate,” he said.

“We constantly got our nose in front and then gave them an opportunity and they were good enough to take it. Their short passing game was excellent and we just probably lacked a little bit of line speed on the inside to apply a bit more pressure, but no lack of effort.”

“We just need more time, more reps. We scrambled really well at times but we’ve just got to get off the line and apply a lot more pressure, get two in the tackle more often to give them slow ball so we can reset and get off the line and do it again.

“We spent a bit of time on it over the last few days, we just need a lot more and it’ll make a massive difference. I love the effort, I love the optimism. I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo, a lightning quick ball, almost 85 percent, which is just outrageous.”

France were missing several first choice players but they did not show that, taking the game to their hosts right throughout the 80 minutes.

Lakai’s take

Flanker Lakai, playing at number six for the first time in his Test career, said they expected France to be tough and physical, adding the All Blacks will get better after working on some areas of their game.

“Obviously, you know, few things to work on, but you know we’re happy to start our campaign off of a win here in Christchurch and we’re looking forward to next week now,” he told the media post-match.

“We scored some brilliant tries, but we also let in a few soft ones as well. So, just like I said, it’s just polishing. We’ve been together for a week, so I guess it’s just building combinations, and we’ll take our learnings from this week and hopefully apply them next week.

“We expected them to play play quick, especially around the ruck. They obviously came down the middle and scored a few soft tries, but we’ll review that come Monday, and yeah, hopefully be better.”

Captain Savea paid tribute to the debutants.

“I thought the guys that played their first Test were outstanding,” Savea said.

“They came on and did their job, had a few good carries. I’m just really pleased for them and their families.”

The All Blacks play Italy next in Wellington on Saturday.

Other Nations Championship results:

Meanwhile, in other results:

Wales beat Fiji 39-24

South Africa beat England 45-21

Japan beat Italy 27-10

Ireland beat Australia 33-31

Scotland beat Argentina 47-38