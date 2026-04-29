Wenda calls on Indonesia to halt crackdown on peaceful Papua protests

Asia Pacific Report

A leader of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) has called on Indonesian security forces to halt their crackdown on peaceful protest in the wake of this month’s massacres in Dogiyai and Puncak.

Interim president Benny Wenda accused Indonesian authorities of suppressing peaceful action in order to “stoke a cycle of violence in West Papua in order to strengthen their colonial grip over our land”.

“intensified militarisation serves Indonesia’s economic interests,” he said in a statement.

Wenda said the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) had organised “numerous peaceful demonstrations against Indonesian colonialism” since the military (TNI) had “murdered 15 West Papuans in the Puncak massacre” on April 15.

In response, the TNI and Indonesian police had launched a brutal crackdown, dispersing protesters with water cannons, tear gas, and beatings.

“The latest crackdown occurred [on April 27], after protesters gathered in front of the Mimika Dormitory in Waena, Jayapura,” Wenda said.

“They were met by a heavily armed TNI squadron, who broke up the peaceful protest by firing tear gas canisters and blasting activists with water cannons.”

Part of strategy

Wenda said violence committed against the KNPB and allied student protesters was part of Indonesia’s strategy in West Papua.

“By deploying additional troops and establishing new checkpoints, Indonesia protects their investment and creates a pretext for new destructive economic developments,” his statement said.

“Chaos and violence are good for business: this is Indonesia’s reason for keeping hold of West Papua,” he said.

This crackdown demonstrated that democracy did not exist in West Papua.

“We have never been allowed to peacefully voice our demand for self-determination, whether under the Suharto dictatorship or so-called democratic rule,” Wenda said.

“West Papuans will never achieve justice through colonial systems.”

The ULMWP appealed to solidarity groups and their parliamentary allies to apply pressure on Indonesia to “stop this crackdown, withdraw their military, and facilitate a visit to West Papua by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights”.

“Our own actions are not enough — international pressure is the only language Indonesia understands.”

Indonesian authorities have not responded to these comments by the ULMWP.