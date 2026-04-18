Alternative Jewish Voices launches new access radio programme

Pacific Media Watch

Alternative Jewish Voices | Sh’ma Koleinu — a collective of anti-Zionist Jews from the Far North to Dunedin — launched its new radio programme today.

Rick Sahar and Marilyn Garson will host AJV Radio every other Saturday at 5.00 pm.

Tune in for issues and ideas, solidarity movement news, Jewish culture and some hard questions — “all in a liberatory Aotearoa Jewish voice”.

Highlights of today’s programme:

Look for Lynn Jenner’s new book, The Gum Trees of Keri Keri.