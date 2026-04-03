US bombing targets bridges and Pasteur Institute – ‘symbols of Iran’s scientific strength’, says spokeswoman

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Iranian spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani
Iranian spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani . . . Iran's "depth is hard to grasp for those who speak the language of the ‘Stone Age.’" Image: Al Mayadeen

Al Mayadeen English

An Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, has declared that the attacked “bridges and the Pasteur Institute are symbols of Iran’s scientific strength” in response to the latest US onslaught.

She added that they were “the product of a civilisation that spans thousands of years” and that “its depth is hard to grasp for those who speak the language of the ‘Stone Age.’”

“For a land that has lit the lamps of knowledge for centuries, these threats carry only one meaning: you can strike the infrastructure, but you will not touch the roots of a nation . . .

“Iran will rebuild and continue moving forward,” Mohajerani said.

This comes as the United States and Israel have escalated their attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, destroying a historical medical research facility, as well as a vital bridge connecting the capital to other regions in the country.

The illegal and unprovoked US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran has targeted and destroyed the Pasteur Institute of Iran, one of the country’s leading public health and research institutions, in a direct attack on civilian and scientific infrastructure in the country.

In numbers — human cost of the war on Iran:

  • Iran: 1937 killed; 24,800 wounded
  • Lebanon: 1345 killed, including 125 children; more than 4040 wounded
  • Israel: 28 killed (all but one were civilians), including 10 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon, 3223 injuries hospitalised
  • US: 13 killed in combat and two of non-combat causes, more than 200 injured
  • Occupied West Bank: Four people killed
  • UAE: 12 killed, 169 injured
  • Bahrain: 3 killed
  • Saudi Arabia: 2 killed, 20 injured
  • Kuwait: 6 killed
  • Oman: 3 killed
  • Qatar: 16 injured
  • Jordan: 20 injured
  • Syria: 4 killed
  • Iraq: More than 107 killed
Casualties in the US-Israel war on Iran
Casualties in the US-Israel war on Iran, 2 April 2026. Graphic: Al Jazeera’s live tracker statistics (CC).
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