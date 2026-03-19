Solomons PM refuses to convene parliament amid political crisis

By Margot Staunton, RNZ Pacific senior journalist
The Solomon Islands Prime Minister is refusing to convene Parliament next week amid a takeover bid by government defectors who have joined forces with the opposition.
Jeremiah Manele is not expected to convene Parliament until May or June and maintains the government is continuing to function despite the political “crisis”.
Manele has been in power less than two years and has already faced two leadership challenges.
Now his former Foreign Minister, and fellow party member, Peter Shanel Agovaka, has been recruited by a breakaway group of MPs who want to form a new government.
In a statement, the opposition Leader’s office claimed the defection of 19 government ministers and backbenchers to the opposition and independent ranks has left Manele running a minority government.
Agovoka told RNZ Pacific on Tuesday that a change of government, led by the People’s First Party (PFP) would see him replace Manele.
“I feel it’s time for me, representing central Guadalcanal, to take up the challenge to lead our country,” he said.
New coalition agreement
The statement said 27 MPs signed a new coalition government agreement on Tuesday and have filed a motion of no confidence in Manele and his Ownership, Unity and Responsibility (OUR) Party.
The Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation reports the notice was signed by the former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for South Vella La Vella, Frederick Kologeto.
It reports that the notice was received on Monday.
The motion can be moved and debated once a seven-day notice period ends, and when the Prime Minister convenes Parliament.
Government House has confirmed receiving a petition from opposition MPs for the Governor-General to order an extraordinary sitting of Parliament to debate the motion.
The opposition needs at least 26 MPs to vote in favour of the motion for it to pass. If successful an election for a new Prime Minister is then held by secret ballot.
The PFP, joined by the official opposition, have petitioned for an extraordinary sitting of Parliament.
‘Signals serious crisis’
“When such a significant number of sitting members, including ministers, abandon their own coalition, it signals a government in serious crisis,” the statement said.
“These decisions were not made lightly, they reflect deep frustrations over internal divisions, lack of trust, and growing concerns that the government has lost its sense of direction and purpose.”
The statement said the mass exodus raised urgent constitutional and governance questions.
“Can a government that has lost the confidence of 19 of its own members continue to claim legitimacy? Can it effectively govern while grappling with internal collapse?,” the statement said.
“What is unfolding is not just a reshuffling of numbers; it is a rejection of leadership that has failed to unite, failed to listen, and failed to deliver.”
The breakaway group took part in a highly-publicised photo shoot yesterday as a sign of solidarity.
Agovoka said previously that the 12-member PFP had the numbers to form a new government with the opposition and independent MPs, but the situation was “fluid”.
“There is a critical motion that should be dealt with immediately … we’ll just hope that our number, which is 27, holds,” he said.
Four new ministers
However a spokesperson for the Prime Minister, Georgina Kekea, said four new MPs would be sworn in as ministers on Wednesday and it was too early to speculate about numbers.
“It’s only through the floor of parliament that we can determine who has the majority, for now its just mere speculation on the numbers,” Kekea said.
Solomon Business Magazine reported that the four new ministers sworn in included former prime minister Manasseh Sogavare who becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination.
The prime minister had said he was not keen to convene parliament until progress was made at committee level on various crucial bills, she said.
“The government is continuing to function, word has gone out to all the ministries encouraging them to continue with their work.”
“In this time of crisis where things are uncertain, we are guided by our Constitution and our laws. We don’t want people to panic, it is what it is in terms of politics,” she said.
Kekea said the country was also being affected by the global crisis (the war in Iran), with rising fuel prices and inflation.
Support expected to rise
Current PFP leader Fredrick Kologeto told RNZ Pacific on Monday that he expected their support to rise beyond a simple majority in the Solomons’ 50-seat Parliament.
Kologeto said there was a breakdown in trust between ministers and that he ultimately saw no resolution while the OUR Party was in power.
Several ministers defected from OUR to PFP in the past year, including Finance Minister Harry Kuma and Justice Minister Clezy Rore.
Agovaka, who is now in the process of leaving OUR, called out Manele for sacking two PFP ministers in February and replacing them with OUR members.
“I can’t work with some of the ministers … undermining the integrity of cabinet and trying to push their own agendas,” he said.
He said the PFP have yet to offer portfolios to other ministers, but said that opposition leader Matthew Wale, who leads the Democratic Party, would be invited into a new cabinet.
“There [will be] a coalition between the opposition, independents, and People First … if we come through that, then we can start sitting down and looking at the portfolios,” Agovaka said.
“We look forward to this change of regime.”
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.