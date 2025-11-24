Fiji journalists condemn police over lack of courthouse security after another reporter attacked

Pacific Media Watch

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) has demanded better police protection after a journalist working for the state broadcaster Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) was violently attacked outside a courthouse

In a statement today, the FMA again called for police to be more vigilant in managing security and threats outside the Suva High Court in the capital after another Fijian journalist was violently attacked by a convicted murderer leaving under police guard.

Journalist Apenisa Waqairadovu of the FBC suffered injuries to his arms and hands after he was attacked by Sairusi Ceinaturaga, who had just been convicted of murdering the one-year-old child of his de facto partner, the FMA stated.

After his conviction, Ceinaturaga walked out of the courtroom in handcuffs, followed a metre or two behind by a police officer who was outrun and scrambled to catch up when Ceinaturaga chased the journalist.

Ceinaturaga threatened Waqairadovu, swore and ran after him before pushing him down the stairs.

“This has been happening too often to journalists outside the courtroom, and we do not see any improved process despite our repeated calls for stronger security and protection,” the FMA stated.

“We have been consistently calling for urgent action from police to protect media workers — even after another convicted murderer Tevita Kapawale tried to attack journalists outside the courthouse in August.

‘Physical threats every year’

“Journalists have faced physical threats every year while covering court cases, and the Fiji Police Force’s repeated failure to provide adequate security for media personnel is unacceptable.

“The media plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability in our justice system. Journalists have the right to report on matters of public interest without fear of violence or intimidation.”

The FMA is now demanding the Fiji Police Force immediately implement proper security protocols for court proceedings, including secure perimeters during prisoner transport and adequate police presence to protect journalists from violent offenders — the same call it made following the August incident.

The FMA says police must do better and relook at how they provide security at the courthouse.

“In the past officers would surround the accused person and escort him out, not let them just walk out with officers strolling at the back.

#Fiji: Apenisa Waqairadovu, a reporter for the public broadcaster #FBC, was physically assaulted today by a convicted individual after a court hearing — a recurring problem in the country. We call on the authorities to strengthen protection measures for journalists at courthouses. — RSF (@rsf.org) November 25, 2025 at 6:36 PM

“In this case the journalist kept their distance but was still chased down and attacked and this is totally unacceptable.”

The FMA said reporters covered court stories in order to inform the public and to ensure that justice was served under the law.

“We are again urging the public to appreciate and understand the role journalists play in providing the coverage of how justice and the rule of law is administered in this country.”