Tonga election: Two new lords as 9 noble seats decided

By Teuila Fuatai, RNZ Pacific senior journalist in Tonga

Two new noble representatives have been elected in Tonga, according to results announced today in Nuku’alofa.

Lord Dalgety, chairman of the Tonga Electoral Commission, announced the results of the nobles election at the Palace Office in the Tongan capital shortly after midday.

The two newly elected nobles are Lord Veéhala in Eua, who secured 20 votes, and Lord Ma’afu in Tongatapu, who received 12 votes.

Lord Veéhala, a senior military officer with His Majesty’s Armed Forces, replaces Lord Nuku, who was eliminated from the election on Wednesday due to ongoing court cases.

Lord Ma’afu continues the tradition of his family being represented in parliament, with his late dad, the previous Lord Ma’afu, having been a nobles representative over a number of years.

Voting continues for the general public to elect 17 people’s representatives, who will join their nine nobles counterparts in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking after the result was announced, the re-elected nobles’ representative for Ha’apai, Lord Fakafanua played down reports he had his eye on becoming the next prime minister of Tonga.

‘Always rumours’

“That didn’t come up, and you know, leading up to a general election there are always rumours coming around,” he said.

However, he did not rule it out completely.

“Everything is a bit premature right now because it is up to the 26 members, so once we know who is in there then it will be something that we will look forward to,” he said.

“There are many possibilities. There is still some time now before we have to go through that process.”

Election results for Tonga’s Nobles Representatives

Va’vau (2 representatives)

Incumbent Lord Tuiafitu 5 votes (re-elected)

Incumbent Lord Tuilakepa 5 votes (re-elected)

Lord Luani 3 votes

Lord Fulivai 1 vote

Ha’apai (2 reps)

Incumbent Lord Fakafanua 6 votes (re-elected)

Incumbent Lord Tuihaangana 6 votes(re-elected)

Lord Tuihaateiho 2 votes

Eua – (1 rep)

Lord Lasike 1 vote

Lord Veéhala 20 votes (newly elected)

Tongatapu – (3 reps)

Lord Lasike 6 votes

Lord Ma’afu 12 votes (newly elected)

Lord Tu’ivakano 8 votes (elected)

Lord Vaea 10 votes (elected)

Ongo Niua (1 rep)

Lord Fotofili (won unopposed)

Polls have closed in Tonga for the 2025 general election.

The preliminary results are expected to be available tonight.

The return of the writs of election to the King is scheduled for December 4.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.