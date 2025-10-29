Former MP Anae calls for ‘Pacific justice’ over immigration in petition

Asia Pacific Report

A former National MP has launched a petition calling for “equality and respect” in New Zealand’s immigration visa treatment of Pacific Islanders, saying “many are shocked when they learn the truth”.

In a full page advertisement in The New Zealand Herald newspaper today, Anae Arthur Anae condemned the New Zealand government’s visa settings that discriminated against Pacific peoples visiting the country and recalled the “dark days of the Dawn Raids“.

The petition calls on the government to allow Pacific people to enter New Zealand on a three-month visitor visa issued on arrival.

“While 90 percent of New Zealanders value and respect the contribution that Pacific peoples have made to this beautiful nation, most are unaware of the unfair treatment we continue to face,” Anae declared.

“Many are shocked when they learn the truth.”

“Currently, citizens from 60 countries aroundn the world — representing a combined population of 1.65 billion peopole — can arrive at any New Zealand airport and receive a three-month visitor visa arrival, free of charge,” he said.

“In contrast, the 16 Pacific Island Forum nations, with a total population of fewer than 16 million, are denied this privilege.

‘Lengthy, expensive’ process

Anae, who recently discussed his proposal on Radio Samoa, said that instead Pacific people needed to go through a “lengthy and expensive” visa application process — “preventing many from attending family funerals, emergencies, graduations and other important family events”.

Until recently, he said, New Zealand’s Immigration Office in Samoa had been open for just an hour a day, “serving over 200,000 people with deep family and historical ties to New Zealand”.

Anae said this lack of accessibility was “unacceptable for nations bound to New Zealand through treaties of friendship and shared sacrifice”.



Former MP Anae Arthur Anae discusses his petition with Radio Samoa.

“Let us reflect: Is this how we treat nations who have stood beside New Zealand through war, loss and shared history?” he said.

“We have shown loyalty, worked hard to build this country since the 1940s, and contributed immensely to its growth. Yet, we were once hunted in the dark days of the Dawn Raids, a shameful chapter that should never be repeated.

“Pacific peoples have proven time and again that, when given the opportunity, we can achieve and contribute equally to anyone else.”

The petition has received at least 24,000 signatures and closes on November 7.