‘Huge relief’ in Samoa post snap general election, says Aupito

By Lydia Lewis, RNZ Pacific presenter/bulletin editor, and Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai, RNZ Pacific journalist in Apia, Samoa

A former New Zealand politician says there is a sense of relief in Samoa following snap general election day.

Aupito William Sio is in Samoa to vote and support the communities he has responsibilities for as a chief.

Aupito, the Pacific General Assembly Council of Chiefs chair, told RNZ Pacific, from a busy cafe in Samoa yesterday morning, he felt as if a weight had been lifted off.

“Thank goodness it’s over. For a while, the general public, outside of the Apia township, just felt like we can’t wait to cast our vote and make the decision for these politicians,” he said.

“There was a sense of fatigue throughout the campaigning period, but now I think there’s huge relief.”

Finally, the people have spoken and a decision has been made, Aupito added.

Doing the maths

Preliminary election results show Laʻauli Leuatea Schmidt’s FAST Party in the lead and Tuilaepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi’s HRPP trailing behind.

FAST is the same party that won last time with Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa at the helm.

Now, Fiamē heads the new SUP party and Laʻauli is FAST’s leader.

While the preliminary results provide a “good indication,” Aupito said there are still special votes to be added and women candidates to be considered.

Preliminary results from Friday night show FAST on 30, HRPP with 14, SUP had three and IND sat at four as of midday Saturday.

Last election was much tighter but for now, FAST is on track to win by a solid margin.

With the gap between the winner and those who have lost according to unofficial results significant, Aupito thinks there is a good indication as to the outcome.

Quota system for women

Samoa also has a quota system for women. They must have a minimum of six women in Parliament.

“So, if two women MPs have made this round. It’s likely that four women candidates who did not win in their seats but who still had the highest votes would be added on to the 51 seats,” Aupito said

The women’s seats will not be considered until all court challenges are settled, the election office said.

Traditionally, there have been challenges from losing candidates, who might challenge the winning candidates for something that may have occurred that is not in alignment with the laws during the campaign period.

There is a rule though in Samoa where the losing candidate cannot challenge the vote in court unless they have 50 percent of the winning vote, Aupito explained.

“I am hopeful that the rest of the politicians would see that the people have spoken,” Aupito said.

“The preliminary results give you a clear indication that FAST won the popular vote, and perhaps just to allow them to go through, set themselves up as the new government, while these minor challenges might occur behind the scenes, but very rarely have we seen any significant changes after the preliminary results.”

What next?

Official results will be tallied from Monday with an announcement expected next Friday, Samoa’s electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley told the media on Friday evening.

“Everything ran smoothly today [Friday], there weren’t any issues apart from one,” Toleafoa explained.

People were transporting voters which was not allowed, so the matter had been referred to the police, he said.

Leadership transition

Aupito described how a transition of leadership began back in 2021. The HRPP had been in government for 40 plus years.

“In fact, the prime minister had been the prime minister for 23 years, and now he has continued to remain as the leader of the HRPP and has kept HRPP relevant in the hearts and minds of the population,” he said.

Even in the strength of being a senior politician, was also seen as a weakness as a transitional generational shift began back in 2021.

For the first time ever, ordinary Samoan citizens in the villages made a big statement about what their expectations about leadership were.

“Clearly, they’ve spoken loud and clear,” Aupito said.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.