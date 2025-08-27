Samoa general election: Pre-polling kicks off

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai, RZ Pacific reporter in Apia, Samoa

Pre-polling has kicked off in Samoa today, with around 1700 people expected to cast their votes ahead of Friday’s polling day.

At the Tuana’imato Sports Complex in the capital, Apia, the atmosphere was upbeat as special voters began arriving.

Special voters include those from Savai’i, the largest island in Samoa. There are no polling booths open on Wednesday in Savai’i, so all voters from there have to come to Upolu to cast their votes.

Five constituencies have been through the polling booths at Tuana’imato to vote. Voters are being called in by election officials according to their constituency.

Families are on hand to assist elderly relatives and members of the disabled community, making sure they can exercise their right to vote.

The country’s Electoral Commissioner, Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley, said pre-polling was open only to those who had been pre-approved, including the elderly, disabled, and others unable to vote on Friday.