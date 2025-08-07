NZ announces support package, new High Commission building in PNG

By Russell Palmer, RNZ News political reporter

The prime minister has announced a new High Commission building in Papua New Guinea and an economic support package, as his trip to the country concludes on Wednesday.

Christopher Luxon arrived on Monday for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and flew out of Port Moresby yesterday afternoon.

The economic support package included funding assistance for the polio epidemic and the creation of fisheries scholarships.

“I am delighted to be here to mark this important milestone,” Luxon said.



New Zealand announces a new PNG package Video: RNZ News

“I talked with Prime Minister [James] Marape and his Cabinet ministers about the next 50 years of our partnership, increasing our engagement on issues of regional importance, and continuing to strengthen our proud legacy of supporting Papua New Guinea’s development.

“Papua New Guinea is a country with big aspirations, with plans to expand its economy and play a bigger role in the Indo-Pacific. We are committed to supporting Papua New Guinea to achieve its goals.

“Contributing to a more stable and prosperous Papua New Guinea benefits everyone in the Pacific — including New Zealand.”

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.