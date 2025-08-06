Mark Brown rejects talk of ‘strategic shift’ in Cook Islands-New Zealand relationship

By Caleb Fotheringham, RNZ Pacific journalist in Rarotonga

The Cook Islands has no intention of leaving its special relationship with New Zealand, says Prime Minister Mark Brown.

The Cook Islands marked 60 years of self-governance in free association with New Zealand on August 4.

“The value of our relationship with New Zealand cannot be overstated,” Brown said at the national auditorium in Rarotonga on Monday. His remarks were met with a round of applause.

“I would like to emphasise that there is not now, nor has there ever been, a strategic shift by the Cook Islands government or our peoples to reject the value and responsibilities of our relationship of free-association with New Zealand.”

The celebration was filled with dancing, singing, food and a 45-minute speech by Brown on where the nation has come from and where it’s going.

“Every island holds a piece of our future, let us stand with conviction on the global stage. Our people span oceans. Our voice carries across borders. And our contribution continues to grow,” Brown said.

Notably absent from the four Pacific leaders attending was New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is in Papua New Guinea. Foreign Minister Winston Peters was also absent.

Reflection needed

Brown said like any relationship, there will be moments that needed reflection.

“There are times when we must pause and consider whether the conventions and evolved understandings between our freely associated states remain aligned, we find ourselves in such a moment.

“I see our relationship as one grounded in enduring kinship, like members of a family who continue to care deeply for one another, even as each has grown and charted their own path.”

Brown called the current issues a bump in the road. He said they had been through far worse, like natural disasters and the covid-19 pandemic.

“[The relationship] is too well entrenched and too strong, like steel, that nothing will break it, it is too strong that even disagreeing governments will not break it.”

Representing New Zealand was Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, who also talked of the long-standing relationship, stemming back hundreds of years to voyaging ancestors.

“That bond of deep friendship between our two peoples, that will transcend all else as we continue to face the challenges, and celebrate the joys of the future, together.”

Sharing their thoughts

After the official ceremony, there was a big kai kai. Those attending shared their thoughts on what they wanted for the future of their country.

“To see our future generations grow up in our own paradise instead of them going overseas,” one woman said.

Another said she wanted the Cook Islands to remain a Christian nation and to keep their culture strong.

One nurse said medical was always on the go and wanted more investment, “the resources we have are very limited, so I want to see a bigger improvement within our medical side of things”.

A dentist wanted the Cook Islands to be “a modern nation” and “to be a leader in economic wealth.”

Another man wanted to remain in free association with New Zealand but wanted the country “to make its own decisions and stand on its own two feet”.

A primary school principal said he wanted more young people to learn Cook Islands Māori.

“This is our identity, our language.”

More economic independence

He also wanted the country to be more independent economically.

“I think we as a nation need to look at how we can support other countries .. . I don’t like that we’re still asking for money from New Zealand, from Australia, at some point in the future I would like us as a nation to help other nations.”

New Zealand paused close to $20 million in development funding in June, citing a lack of consultation on agreements signed between the Cook Islands and China earlier in the year.

China’s ambassador to New Zealand, Wang Xiaolong, was attending the event.

RNZ Pacific approached him, but the ambassador said he was unable to comment because he had to leave the event.

