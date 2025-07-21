PSNA calls on NZ to urgently condemn Israeli weaponisation of starvation

Asia Pacific Report

The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa has called on the New Zealand government to immediately condemn Israel’s weaponisation of starvation and demand an end to the siege of Gaza.

It has also called for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.

“All political parties and elected officials must break their silence and act with urgency to prevent further loss of life,” said PSNA co-chair Maher Nazzal in a statement.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that 18 people have died of hunger in a 24 hour period due to the blockade as aid officials report a catastrophic situation in the enclave.

“Hospitals and emergency clinics in Gaza are overwhelmed. Unprecedented numbers of Palestinians, children, women, and the elderly, are collapsing from hunger and exhaustion,” said Nazzal.

“Medical professionals warn that hundreds face imminent death, their bodies unable to survive the severe famine conditions created by Israel’s ongoing siege and deliberate starvation tactics.

“This is not a natural disaster. This is the result of a man-made blockade, a deliberate policy of collective punishment, and it constitutes a grave violation of international law.”

This was an urgent last-minute appeal, Nazzal said.

“The people of Aotearoa must stand up and speak out. Protest. Write. Donate. Mobilise.

“The media need to stop turning away, to report on the famine and the mass suffering of civilians in Gaza with the urgency and humanity it demands.”

Starvation is an Israeli weapon of mass destruction (WMD) in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xs2TAKNvWF — Dr. Mads Gilbert (@DrMadsGilbert) July 20, 2025

Nazzal said that New Zealanders had a proud tradition of standing against injustice and apartheid.

“Now is the time to uphold that legacy — not with words, but with action,” he said.

“Gaza is starving. We cannot delay. We must not look away.”