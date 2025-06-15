NZ’s Islamic Council calls on Luxon to condemn Israel over ‘unprovoked’ military strikes

Asia Pacific Report

The Islamic Council of New Zealand (ICONZ) has protested over Israel’s “unprovoked military strikes” against Iran, killing at least 80 people — 20 of them children, and called on the NZ government to publicly condemn Israeli’s actions.

An open letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, read out to a Palestine rally in Henderson yesterday by advocate Dr Adnan Ali, said the attacks — targeting residential areas as well as military and nuclear facilities — represented a “grave escalation in regional tensions and pose a serious threat to global peace and stability”.

“This act of aggression undermines international diplomatic efforts and risks igniting a broader conflict that could engulf the Middle East and beyond,” the letter said.

The council’s letter, signed by ICONZ president Dr Muhammad Sajjad Haider Naqvi, said it was “particularly alarmed by the timing of the strikes, which come amid ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme”.

It said the Israeli attack set a “dangerous precedent” and violated international law and sovereignty.

The council urged the NZ government to:

Publicly condemn the Israeli government’s actions and call for an immediate cessation of hostilities;

Engage diplomatically with international partners to de-escalate tensions and promote peaceful resolution;

Support humanitarian efforts to assist affected civilians in Iran; and

Reaffirm NZ’s commitment to international law, peace and justice.

The council said New Zealand had “long been a voice of reason and compassion on the global stage” and it hoped that this would guide Luxon’s leadership.

In retaliatory missile attacks by Iran, at least four people have been killed and 200 wounded in Israel.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith, reporting from Amman, Jordan, because Israel has banned Al Jazeera from reporting on its territory, said attacking Iran allowed Israel to deflect attention away from Gaza.

“Israel says the focus of its military activities is now on Iran and not on Gaza. But it also conveniently allows . . . the focus of attention on what’s happening in Israel to move from Gaza to Iran,” he said.

“Until Israel hit those targets in Iran, it was coming under increasing international scrutiny over the conduct of the war in Gaza.”