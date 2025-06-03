Samoa parliament formally dissolved after months of uncertainty

RNZ Pacific

Samoa’s Parliament has been formally dissolved, and an early election is set to take place within three months.

After months of political instability and two motions of no confidence, Prime Minister Fiāme Naomi Mata’afa said she would call for the dissolution of Parliament if cabinet did not support her government’s budget.

MPs from both the opposition Human Rights Protection Party and Fiāme’s former FAST party joined forces to defeat the budget with the final vote coming in 34 against, 16 in support and 2 abstentions.

Fiāme went to the Head of State and advised him to dissolve Parliament, and her advice was accepted.

This all came from a period of political turmoil that kicked off shortly after New Year.

A split in the FAST Party in January saw Fiāme remove FAST Party chairman La’auli Leuatea Schmidt and several FAST ministers from her cabinet.

In turn, he ejected her from FAST, leaving her leading a minority government.

Minority government defeated

Earlier this year, over a two-week period, Fiāme and her minority government defeated two back-to-back leadership challenges.

On February 25, with La’auli’s help, she defeated a no-confidence vote moved by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, 34 votes to 15.

Then on March 6, this time with Tuilaepa’s help, she defeated a challenge mounted by La’auli, 32 votes to 19.

Parliament now enters caretaker mode, until the election and the formation of a new government.

Samoa’s Electoral Commissioner said his office has filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court, seeking legal direction and extra time to complete the electoral roll ahead of an early election.

A hearing on this is set to be held on Wednesday.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.