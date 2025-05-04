‘Dead weight comes to mind’ when thinking about Gazan parents and genocide

World Media Freedom Day reflections of a protester

Yesterday, World Media Freedom Day, we marched to Television New Zealand in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to deliver a letter asking them to do better.

Their coverage [of Palestine] has been biased at its best, silent at its worst.

I truly believe that if our media outlets reported fairly, factually and consistently on the reality in Gaza and in all of Palestine that tens of thousands of peoples lives would have been saved and the [Israeli] occupation would have ended already.

Instead, I open my Instagram to a new massacre, a new lifeless child.

I often wonder how we get locked into jobs where we leave our values at the door to keep our own life how (I hope) we wish all lives to be. How we all collectively agree to turn away, to accept absolute substandard and often horrific conditions for others in exchange for our own comforts.

Yesterday I carried my son for half of this [1km] march. He’s too big to be carried but I also know I ask a lot from him to join me in this fight so I meet him in the middle as I can.

Near the end of the march he fell asleep and the saying “dead weight” came to mind as his body became heavier and more difficult to carry.

I thought about the endless images I’ve seen of parents in Gaza carrying their lifeless child and I thought how lucky I am, that my child will wake up.

How small of an effort it is to carry him a few blocks in the hopes that something might change, that one parent might be spared that terrible feeling — dead weight.

Republished from an Instagram post by a Philippine Solidarity Network Aotearoa supporter.