West Papua liberation group demands Indonesia releases 12 arrested activists

A West Papuan liberation advocacy group has condemned the arrest of 12 activists by Indonesian police and demanded their immediate release.

The West Papuan activists from the West Papua People’s Liberation Movement (GR-PWP) were arrested for handing out pamphlets supporting the new “Boycott Indonesia” campaign.

The GR-PWP activists were arrested in Sentani and taken to Jayapura police station yesterday.

In a statement by the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), interim president Benny Wenda, said the activists were still “in the custody of the brutal Indonesian police”.

The arrested activists were named as:

Ones M. Kobak, GR-PWP leader, Sentani District

Elinatan Basini, deputy secretary, GR-PWP Central

Dasalves Suhun, GR-PWP member

Matikel Mirin, GR-PWP member

Apikus Lepitalen, GR-PWP member

Mane Kogoya, GR-PWP member

Obet Dogopia, GR-PWP member

Eloy Weya, GR-PWP member

Herry Mimin, GR-PWP member

Sem. R Kulka, GR-PWP member

Maikel Tabo, GR-PWP member

Koti Moses Uropmabin, GR-PWP member

“I demand that the Head of Police release the Sentani 12 from custody immediately,” Wenda said.

“This was an entirely peaceful action mobilising support for a peaceful campaign.

“The boycott campaign has won support from more than 90 tribes, political organisations, religious and customary groups — people from every part of West Papua are demanding a boycott of products complicit in the genocidal Indonesian occupation.”

Wenda said the arrest demonstrated the importance of the Boycott for West Papua campaign.

“By refusing to buy these blood-stained products, ordinary people across the world can take a stand against this kind of repression,” he said.

“I invite everyone to hear the West Papuan cry and join our boycott campaign. No profit from stolen land.”

Source: ULMWP