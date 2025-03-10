Luamanuvao reflects on International Women’s Day and ‘Pacific dreams’

By Moera Tuilaepa-Taylor, RNZ Pacific manager

International Women’s Day, March 8, is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women around the world.

Closer to home, here in Aotearoa New Zealand, we can take a moment to acknowledge Pasifika women, and in particular the contributions of Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban.

For her, “International Women’s day is an opportunity to acknowledge Pasifika women’s contribution to economic, social, and cultural development in New Zealand and our Pacific region.”

Luamanuvao has a significant string of “firsts” in her resume, including becoming the first Pasifika woman to be elected to Parliament in 1999.

Growing up, she drew great motivation from her parents’ immigrant story.

She told RNZ Pacific that she often contemplated their journey to New Zealand from Samoa on a boat. Sailing with them were their dreams for a better life.

When she became the first Samoan woman to be made a dame in 2018, she spoke about how her success was a manifestation of those dreams.

‘Hard work and sacrifice’

“And it is that hard work and sacrifice that for me makes me reflect on why this award is so important.

“Because it acknowledges the Pacific journey of sacrifice and dreams. But more importantly, bringing up a generation who must make the best use of their opportunities.”

After serving as assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika) at Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University since 2010, Dame Winnie is stepping down. As she prepares to move on from that role, she spoke to RNZ Pacific about the importance of Pasifika women in society.

“Our women teach us that our strength and resilience is in our relationship, courage to do what is right, respect and ability to work together, stay together and look after and support each other,” she said.

“We are also reminded of the powerful women from our communities who are strong leaders and contributors to the welfare and wellbeing of our families and communities.

“They are the sacred weavers of our ie toga, tivaevae, latu, bilum and masi that connect our genealogy and our connection to each other.

“Our Pacific Ocean is our mother and she binds us together. This is our enduring legacy.”

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.