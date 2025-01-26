The Listening Post: ‘They have been targeting media – anybody who tells the truth’

Pacific Media Watch

With a ceasefire in force in Gaza for a week, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified their attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, reports Al Jazeera’s media watchdog programme The Listening Post.

Amid the exchange of captives, images showing legions of Hamas reinforcements puncture the narratives in Israeli media.

Presenter Richard Gizbert, a Canadian broadcaster and creator of The Listening Post series, pays tribute to Palestinian journalists and critiques the failure of Western journalists to support their colleagues under fire in Gaza.

“None of which bodes well for the Palestinians who have survived Israel’s vengeful war on Gaza, including journalists, some of whom symbolically shed their helmets and flak jackets when the ceasefire was announced — only to put them back on when Israel’s attacks resumed,” Gizbert says.

“More than 200 of their colleagues have been killed, many of them targeted, a number that dwarfs the journalistic casualty figures in any other conflict in modern history.

“And there has been a noticeable lack of outcry on that from Western media outlets, a large scale failure to show solidarity.

“Of all the crimes committed against journalists during this war, the one-side pro-Israeli narratives coming out of capitals like Washington, London and Berlin, this one should stick.

‘Against the odds’

“If journalists cannot even bring themselves to defend their own, what is the point?”

Senior Palestine analyst Tahani Mustafa of the Crisis Group says: “Palestinian journalists have been indispensable, despite all the odds against them of the Israeli onslaught, or the lack of integrity of the Western media, the complete silence over the fact that their fellow journalists on the ground in Gaza are being targeted . . . ”

“This just feels like a pause in the killing machine.”

Executive director of Sarah Leah Whitson of Dawn says: “If I was working in Gaza as a journalist, I would not remove my helmet or my flak jacket. I have no doubt that Israeli military forces in Gaza will continue to gun down journalists.”

Associate professor Dalal Iriqat of the Arab American University Palestine says: “Their target is not really Hamas but the Palestinian people, the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian rights.



“That’s why they have been targeting media, they have been targeting anybody who tells the truth.”

Contributors:

Dalal Iriqat – Associate professor, Arab American University Palestine

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst, Crisis Group

Sarah Leah Whitson – Executive director, DAWN



The Listening Post programme of 25 January 2025. Video: Al Jazeera