Gaza genocide protesters welcome ceasefire but will fight on for justice

Asia Pacific Report

About 200 demonstrators gathered in the heart of New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland today to welcome the Gaza ceasefire due to come into force tomorrow, but warned they would continue to protest until justice is served with an independent and free Palestinan state.

Jubilant scenes of dancing and Palestinian folk music rang out across Te Komititanga square amid calls for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled from New Zealand and for the government to halt holiday worker visas for “Zionist terrorist” soldiers or reservists.

While optimistic that the temporary truce in the three-phase agreement agreed to between the Hamas resistance fighter force and Israel in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday would be turned into a permanent ceasefire, many speakers acknowledged the fragility of the peace with at least 116 Palestinians killed since the deal — mostly women and children.

Many parts of the complex 42-day first phase of the agreement have the potential to derail peace.

“We have won . . . won. We are there, we are here. We are everywhere,” declared defiant Gaza survivor Dr Abdallah Gouda, whose family and other Palestinian community members in Aotearoa have played a strong solidarity role alongside activist groups during the 15-month genocidal war waged on the besieged 365 sq km enclave.

He said the struggle would go on until Palestine was finally free and independent; Palestinians would not leave their land.

“They’re [Israelis] killing us. But Palestinians decided to fight [back] . . . No Palestinians want to leave Gaza. They want to stay . . .”

‘We want to rebuild Gaza’

Dr Gouda said in both Arabic and English to loud cheers, “We promise God, we promise the people that we will never leave.

“We can be starved, we can be killed , but we will never leave.



Dr Abdallah Gouda speaking at today’s rally. Video: APR

“We want to rebuild Gaza, we will rebuild hospitals, we will rebuild schools, we will rebuild churches . . .

“We will mend Gaza. It’s not too difficult because Gaza was beautiful, we will rebuild Gaza as the best!”

His son Ali, who has been the most popular cheerleader during the weekly protests, treated the crowd to resounding chants including “Free, free Palestine” and “Netanyahu, you can’t hide”.



PSNA’s Neil Scott speaking. Video: APR

Commenting on the ceasefire due to start tomorrow, Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) national secretary Neil Scott said: “This is just the end of the beginning — and now we will fight for justice.”

Scott said the continued struggle included the BDS — boycott, divest, sanctions — campaign. He appealed to the crowd to check their BDS apps and then monitor their “cupboards at home” to remove and boycott Israeli-sourced products.

He also said the PSNA would continue to keep pressing the NZ government to ban Israelis with military service visiting New Zealand on working holiday visas.

“Even now, stop allowing young Zionist terrorists — because that’s what they are — to come to Aotearoa to live among the decent people of New Zealand and wash the blood off their hands and feel innocent again,” Scott said.

“Not a chance, we are pushing this government to end that working holiday visa.”

Speakers also called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from New Zealand.



Ali Gouda’s flagwaving challenge to the crowd. Video: APR

New Palestine documentary

In his final chant, Ali appealed to the crowd: “Raise and wave your Palestinian flags and keffiyeh.”

Future rallies will include protest marches in solidarity with Palestine.

RNZ reports that New Zealand’s Justice for Palestine co-convenor Samira Zaiton said she would only begin to breathe easy when the ceasefire began on Sunday.

“It feels as though I’m holding my breath and there’s a sigh of relief that’s stuck in my throat that I can’t quite let out until we see it play out.”

In Sydney, Australian Jewish author Antony Loewenstein, who visited New Zealand in 2023 to speak about his award-winning book, The Palestine Laboratory, has been a consistent and strong critic of Israel throughout the war.

“I often think about what Israel has unleashed in Gaza — the aim is complete devastation, and Palestinians there have a long history of suffering under this arrogant and criminal war-making,” he said today in a post on X.

“My first visit to Gaza was in July 2009, six months after Israel’s Operation Cast Lead war, and I made a short film about what I saw and heard:”





Gaza Reflections. Video: Antony Loewenstein

His new documentary based on his book, The Palestine Laboratory, will be broadcast by Al Jazeera later this month.