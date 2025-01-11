Palestinian solidarity activists call for ‘action’ in BDS boycott over Gaza

Asia Pacific Report

A Palestine solidarity advocate today appealed to New Zealanders to shed their feelings of powerlessness over the Gaza genocide and “take action” in support of an effective global strategy of boycott, divestment and sanctions.

“Many of us have become addicted to ‘doom scrolling’ — reading or watching more and more articles on what is happening in Palestine,” Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) national chair Neil Scott told supporters in Auckland’s Te Komititanga Square.

“Then becoming depressed because we have watched it month after month without feeling we can do anything about it.”

The news over the 15-month war was depressing daily as the “official” death toll in Gaza from Israel’s war in the besieged enclave topped 46,000 this week, mostly women and children, and Israeli raids on neighbouring Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire and also on Yemen continued unabated.

The medical research journal Lancet also reported yesterday that the real death toll had been underreported and it was 40 percent higher with an estimated 64,200 killed in the first nine months of the war ending June 30.

“If you’re like me, you will be scrolling around the available information sources finding out the truth about the crimes against humanity of apartheid and genocide that the Israeli military and the illegal settlers are doing,” Scott said.

“Along with this, we’re all feeling disgusted at the lack of action by the government.

“Who feels helpless about what is happening and feel as if they can’t do much about it? A common feeling,” he admitted.

Action good for health

Scott said there was evidence that taking some action was actually good for people’s mental health. Feeling helpless added to “the stress we feel”.

“There is a concept of ‘Bearing Witness’ — this is about exposing ourselves to the suffering of the Palestinians.

“It basically means being aware of those abuses. Something I think we all do.

“Then there is ‘Taking Action’ — this is about participating in a tangible way to try to help alleviate or prevent the suffering we witness the Palestinians living through.



Lancet study: Gaza toll 40% higher. Video: TRT News

“When we do nothing in the face of the genocide we see going on in Gaza, that causes us to be stressed and be uncomfortable.

“But we, as individuals, can do something.

“All human rights activists, unless we are absolutely overwhelmed at the moment, should probably spend a couple of hours a week taking action. Not all in one go but spread throughout the week.

Using ‘doom scrolling’ energy

“We can do something with all that doom scrolling stress or energy.

“We can turn it into taking action.”



PSNA’s Neil Scott speaking at the BDS rally today. Image: APR

Protesters have embarked on a three-week cycle addressing the global BDS Movement’s strategy of “boycott, divest and sanctions” in support of Palestine’s right to be a state while still seeking a ceasefire. Boycott was today’s theme.

Scott praised the campaign against Obela hummus products in New Zealand supermarkets, but added that there had been other successful boycotts such as over DocEdge festival trying to screen Israeli documentaries, the recent boycott of Israeli soldier Lina Lushko playing in ASB tennis classic tournament, and future academic boycotts.



Tasneem Gouda addressing the BDS rally today. Video: APR

The rally MC, Tasneem Gouda, reminded the crowd that they had been protesting over the massacres for 66 weeks and that “the BDS movement works”.

“We have enabled one of the most popular chains to close down and to lose billions of dollars.

“And to everyone who chooses to continue buying from these brands, let me tell you that every drink, every fry that you buy has blood on it.

“It has the blood of a Palestinian child. It has the blood of a mother.

“Shame on you.”

The BDS Movement was launched by Palestinians in 2005 with more than 170 organisations backing the initiative. Coordination of the movement followed a couple of years later with a conference in Ramallah, Occupied West Bank.

Aotearoa New Zealand is part of the Asia-Pacific sector of the global movement, grouping Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

The Malaysian government is preparing a draft resolution for the United Nations General Assembly to expel Israel over its system of apartheid and the genocide, as South Africa was suspended in 1974 (it was reinstated 20 years later following the end of apartheid).