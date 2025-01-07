Fourth death from Hawai’i fireworks explosion highlights illegal trade

RNZ Pacific

Honolulu police have announced the death of a fourth person due to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Aliamanu, Hawai’i — a 3-year-old boy who has died in hospital.

Six people with severe burn injuries from the explosion were flown to Arizona on the US mainland for further treatment.

“We’re angry, frustrated and deeply saddened at this uneccessary loss of life and suffering,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told a news conference.

“No one should have to endure such pain due to reckless and illegal activity.”

He said this incident was a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks.

“They put lives at risk, they drain our first responders, and they disrupt our neighbourhoods.

“Every aerial firework is illegal and this means we need to shut down the root cause — shutting down the pipeline of illegal fireworks entering our islands.”

Problem for lawmakers

Civil Beat reported that Hawai’i’s thirst for illegal fireworks displays were a perennial problem for lawmakers, resulting in dozens of bills introduced by the Legislature that do not pass.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized 103,000 kilos of fireworks in the last year and a half, yet those cases have resulted in zero criminal charges.

Hawaii News Now obtained the state’s illegal fireworks task force’s 2025 report to lawmakers, revealing the big financial windfall for those who deal in illegal aerials.

The report said “the return on investment for those who smuggle illegal fireworks into Hawai’i is a rate of five to one”.

It also said law enforcement doesn’t have enough money or staff to interdict smuggling at points of entry.

It added that: “the task force is part-time and members have a primary job they must do in addition to task force work.”

The investigation into the explosion continues.

A fifth person died after a separate fireworks blast in Kalihi on New Year’s Eve.

He sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including a severe arm injury, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Meanwhile, five people died across Germany and a police officer was seriously injured from accidents linked to the powerful fireworks Germans traditionally set off to celebrate the new year, police said.

