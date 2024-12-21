Fiji pro-Palestine nativity scene exposes Gaza as ‘hell on earth’ at Christmas

Asia Pacific Report

Fiji activists have recreated the nativity scene at a solidarity for Palestine gathering in Fiji’s capital Suva just days before Christmas.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and Fijians for Palestine Solidarity Network recreated the scene at the FWCC compound — a baby Jesus figurine lies amidst the rubble wrapped in a piece of black and white checked fabric, a Palestinian keffiyeh, draped over his body.

This reproduces the nativity scene displayed by the Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Occupied Palestine, a year ago in December 2023.

The scene was created to symbolise the reality of the children living and being born in Palestine at this time.

“If Christ were to be born today,” said Pastor Munther Ishaq, “he would be born under the rubble and the Israeli shelling.”

Activists say the scenes witnessed over the past year in the besieged Gaza enclave support this imagery.

“Photos of children covered in dust, families bent over the bodies of loved ones, aid workers carrying the injured into hospitals that lack the elements needed to offer care,” said the FWCC in a social media post.

45,000 Palestinians killed

“Over the past year, Israeli attacks have killed more than 45,000 Palestinians living in Gaza, equal to 1 out of every 55 people living there.

“At least 17,000 children have been killed, the highest number of children recorded in a single year of conflict over the past two decades.

“More than 17,000 children have lost one or both parents.

“At least 97,303 people are injured in Gaza — equal to one in 23 people.”



The Bethlehem nativity scene a year ago in December 2023. Video: Al Jazeera

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, every day 10 children lose one or both legs, with operations and amputations conducted with little or no anaesthesia due to Israel’s ongoing siege.

In addition to the killed and injured, more than 10,000 people are feared buried under the rubble.

With few tools to remove rubble and rescue those trapped beneath concrete, volunteers and civil defence workers rely on their bare hands.

“It is NOT Merry Christmas as people in Gaza continue to experience ‘hell on earth’,” said the FWCC post.