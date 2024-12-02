Civil society groups call on Pacific leaders to ‘take responsibility’ over Papua injustices

Asia Pacific Report

Twenty five Pacific civil society organisations and solidarity movements have called on Pacific leaders of their “longstanding responsibility” to West Papua, and to urgently address the “ongoing gross human rights abuses” by Indonesia.

The organisations — including the Pacific Conference of Churches (PCC), Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS). Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG), Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) and Vanuatu Human Rights Coalition — issued a statement marking 1 December 2024.

This date commemorates 63 years since the Morning Star flag was first

raised in West Papua to signify the territory’s sovereignty.

The organisations condemned the “false narrative Indonesia has peddled of itself as a morally upright, peace-loving, and benevolent friend of the Melanesian people and of the Pacific”.

Jakarta had “infiltrated our governments and institutional perceptions”.

The statement also said:

Yet Indonesia’s annexation of the territory, military occupation, and violent oppression, gross human rights violations on West Papuans continue to be ignored internationally and unfortunately by most Pacific leaders.

The deepening relations between Pacific states and Jakarta reflect how far the false

narrative Indonesia has peddled of itself as a morally upright, peace-loving, and benevolent

friend of the Melanesian people and of the Pacific, has infiltrated our governments and

institutional perceptions.

The corresponding dilution of our leaders’ voice, individually and collectively, is indicative of political and economic complicity, staining the Pacific’s anti-colonial legacy, and is an attack

on the core values of our regional solidarity.

The Pacific has a legacy of holding colonial powers in our region to account. The Pacific

Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders communiques in 2015, 2017, and 2019 are reflective of this,

deploring the violence and human rights violations in West Papua, calling on Indonesia to

allow independent human rights assessment in the territory, and to address the root causes of conflict through peaceful means.

In 2023, PIF Leaders appointed Fiji and Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Ministers, [Sitiveni] Rabuka and [James] Marape respectively to facilitate such constructive engagement with Indonesia.

As PIF envoys, both Prime Ministers visited Indonesia in 2023 on separate occasions, yet

they have failed to address these concerns. Is this to be interpreted as regional political

expediency or economic self-interest?

Today, torture, discrimination, extrajudicial killings, unlawful arrests, and detention of West

Papuans continue to be rife. Approximately 70,000 Papuans remain displaced due to military operations.

Between January and September this year, human rights violations resulted in a total of over 1300 victims across various categories. The most significant violations were arbitrary detention, with 331 victims in 20 cases, and freedom of assembly, which affected at least 388 victims in 21 cases. Other violations included ill-treatment (98 victims), torture (23

victims), and killings (15 victims), along with freedom of expression violations impacting 31

victims.

Additionally, cultural rights violations affected dozens of individuals, while intimidation cases resulted in 15 victims. Disappearances accounted for 2 victims, and right

to health violations impacted dozens.

This surge in human rights abuses highlights a concerning trend, with arbitrary detention and freedom of assembly violations standing out as the most widespread and devastating.

The commemoration of the Morning Star flag-raising this 1st of December is a solemn

reminder of the region’s unfinished duty of care to the West Papuan people and their

struggle for human rights, including the right to self-determination.

Clearly, Pacific leaders, including the Special Envoys, must fulfill their responsibility to a

region of genuine peace and solidarity, and thereby rectify their unconscionable response

thus far.

They must do justice to the 63 years of resilient resistance by the West Papuan

people under violent, even deadly repression.

We call on leaders, especially the Prime Ministers of Fiji and PNG, not to succumb to Indonesia’s chequebook diplomacy and other soft-power overtures now evident in education, the arts, culture, food and agriculture, security, and even health sectors.

We remind our Pacific leaders of their responsibility to 63 years of injustice by Indonesia, and the resilience of the West Papuan people against this oppression to this day.

In solidarity with the people of West Papua, we demand that our leaders: