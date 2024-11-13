Hīkoi day three: Thousands of protesters walk across Auckland Harbour Bridge

RNZ News

Thousands of supporters of Aotearoa New Zealand’s hīkoi mō te Tiriti — a march traversing the length of Aotearoa in protest against the Treaty Principles Bill and government policies impacting on Māori — have crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

RNZ reporters with the march said it was swaying and rocking as the protesters descended on the Westhaven side of the bridge.

Earlier, Auckland commuters were advised to plan ahead as the hīkoi makes its way over the Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi and police say the two outer northbound lanes closed from 8.30am on Wednesday and would not re-open until around 11am. Some other on- and off-ramps will also be closed until further notice.



The hīkoi begins the Harbour Bridge crossing. Video: RNZ News

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.